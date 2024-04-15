BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0400 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.76 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,500.81 or 1.00029116 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012310 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003194 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,082,842,007 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04004005 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

