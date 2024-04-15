East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

East Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,807. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

