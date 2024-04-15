LifePlan Financial LLC Invests $224,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $141.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.05.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

