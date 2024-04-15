SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) is Voss Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701,736 shares during the period. SolarWinds accounts for about 3.5% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned 1.73% of SolarWinds worth $35,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,618,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 9.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 508,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.20 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

SWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

