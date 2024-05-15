Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.45. 159,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,229. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56.

