11,748 Shares in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Acquired by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the 1st quarter worth $1,115,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the third quarter worth $354,000.

Shares of MPV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 4,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,871. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.42.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

