SFI Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,909 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AIQ traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 230,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $34.52.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

