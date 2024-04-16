SFI Advisors LLC Takes $564,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,425,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.66. 573,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

