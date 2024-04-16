SFI Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 274.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

JAVA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,221. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

