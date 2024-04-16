27,526 Shares in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Bought by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of Adams Natural Resources Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 132,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth $422,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $68,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

