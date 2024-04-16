4,641 Shares in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGLB. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGLB traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,524. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

