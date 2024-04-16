First American Trust FSB Makes New $367,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after buying an additional 452,721 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.88.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.24. 1,891,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,769,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.53 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

