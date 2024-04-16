SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,053 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock remained flat at $100.50 during trading on Tuesday. 1,225,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.