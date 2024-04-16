First American Trust FSB Invests $249,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,725,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,815,758. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

