Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $17.36 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.3% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $512.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,825. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

