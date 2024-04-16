Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 229,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $59,702,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $16,623,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 142,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.04 and a 200-day moving average of $262.19. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

