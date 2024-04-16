8,322 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40,276 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 291,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.