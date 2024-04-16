Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,689,170 shares of company stock valued at $924,847,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

