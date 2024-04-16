BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $337.93 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.82. The company has a market capitalization of $334.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

