Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. 63,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,362. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $62,050.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $614,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

