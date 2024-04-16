Alcoa (AA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AA opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

