Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

In related news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of Xcel Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

