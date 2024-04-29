National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of National Bank stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. National Bank has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,352.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 45.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

