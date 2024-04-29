iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 67,906 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 204,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $38.52. 197,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,081. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

