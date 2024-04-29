Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $967,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

