Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires 740 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after acquiring an additional 986,942 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after acquiring an additional 866,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $91.79. 2,169,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.