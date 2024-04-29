Dynex (DNX) Price Hits $0.50

Dynex (DNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Dynex has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a market cap of $43.88 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 88,620,976 coins and its circulating supply is 88,621,465 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 88,592,527.52018607. The last known price of Dynex is 0.4918075 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,885,602.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

