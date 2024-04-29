Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EFV traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $53.79. 1,218,186 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

