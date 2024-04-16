Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APPS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $190.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 395.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.