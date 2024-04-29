Avaii Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 196,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81,452 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,921,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Globe Life Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Globe Life Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,380. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

