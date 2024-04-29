Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.30. 4,585,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

