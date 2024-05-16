Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE DT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $1,368,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.