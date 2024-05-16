Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.9 %

Insider Activity

NYSE DT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $1,368,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.