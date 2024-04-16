StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Up 45.1 %

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

