UBS Group Boosts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $50.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on TPG in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.96.

TPG Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. TPG has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,061.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,398.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $4,244,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,895,726.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TPG news, President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $2,198,883.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 396,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,530,330.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $4,244,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 333,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,895,726.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132. Company insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,599,000 after buying an additional 229,481 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 265,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,573,000 after purchasing an additional 182,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPG by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

