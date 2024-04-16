Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $358.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.70, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.68. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

