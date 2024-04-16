ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,188.40, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading

