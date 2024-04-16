Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

VIAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

