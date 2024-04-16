Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Altice USA in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE ATUS opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $935.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.