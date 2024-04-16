American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of AAL opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,867,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

