Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296,251.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 861,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

