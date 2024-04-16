Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

