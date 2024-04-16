Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

