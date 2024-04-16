Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $492,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

