Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 2,014 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,988,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

