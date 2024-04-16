Beldex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $238.37 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.57 or 0.04877757 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00053817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003172 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,130,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,750,962 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.