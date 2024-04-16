Bison Wealth LLC Has $657,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $149.81 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.48 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

