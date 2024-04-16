Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

