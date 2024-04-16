10,358 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Separately, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.