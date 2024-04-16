Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after buying an additional 1,475,772 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,501,000 after buying an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Leidos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,554,000 after buying an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,738,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

