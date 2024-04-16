Bison Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 203,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 817,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 720,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

